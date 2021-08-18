AirSwap Price Reaches $0.21 (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $32.07 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00843655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00100872 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.