Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.48 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Aion has a market capitalization of $87.72 million and $12.48 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,908.30 or 0.99759504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.04 or 0.00986387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.84 or 0.00472802 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00357245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00074955 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,736,418 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

