Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.25.

TSE:AEM traded down C$2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$71.25. 390,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,444. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

