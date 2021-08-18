Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of A opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $162.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

