Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,806,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 201,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Afya by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 491,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

