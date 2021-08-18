Aeva Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $7.84 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

