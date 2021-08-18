AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,037.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AEOJF opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. AEON Financial Service has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88.
About AEON Financial Service
