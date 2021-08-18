Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.07.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

