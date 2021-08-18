Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,558 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Kornit Digital worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $10,160,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $134.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.23 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.32.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

