Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,911. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

