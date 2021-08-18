Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,639. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 1,407,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 682,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 600,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

