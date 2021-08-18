Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 132.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 813.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

AVK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 94,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

