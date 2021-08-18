Adshares (ADS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $159,754.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and $159,754.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00065057 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,612,856 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

