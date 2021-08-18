Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.650 EPS.

ATVI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,845. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.