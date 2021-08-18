Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.37. 4,472,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,845. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

