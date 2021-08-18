Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,924 shares during the quarter. Acme United accounts for about 3.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 10.71% of Acme United worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACU. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. 5,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 7.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,804.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,841 shares of company stock worth $408,594 over the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

