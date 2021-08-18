Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

