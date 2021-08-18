Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Up 53.4% in July

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the July 15th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Acer Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 116,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,990. The company has a market cap of $35.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

