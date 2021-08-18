AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
ACRX stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.
