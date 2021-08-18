AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACRX stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.