Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.93 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.80 ($0.65). Approximately 557,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 974,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.65).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACRL shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.36. The firm has a market cap of £159.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Dan Wright purchased 232,558 shares of Accrol Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

