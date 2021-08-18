Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ACRL stock opened at GBX 50.14 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.36. The firm has a market cap of £159.90 million and a P/E ratio of -45.45. Accrol Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.63 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACRL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Accrol Group news, insider Dan Wright acquired 232,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

