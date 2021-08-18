Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Announces Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%.

Shares of ACTG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.51. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03.

In related news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acacia Research stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Acacia Research worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

