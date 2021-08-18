ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

