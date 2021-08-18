ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

