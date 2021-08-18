Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 376.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 54,169 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.05. 3,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,590. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $90.15 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23.

