Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Position Raised by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 1,117.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PALL. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PALL traded down $5.88 on Wednesday, reaching $226.01. 22,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,361. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $200.00 and a 12 month high of $280.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.75.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

