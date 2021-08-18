Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of AGD stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

