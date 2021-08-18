AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,134,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,511 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of AbbVie worth $803,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $117.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $208.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

