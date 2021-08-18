908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Down 5.6%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 288,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Several analysts recently commented on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.19 million and a P/E ratio of -24.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $3,918,246 over the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 288.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 259,441 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 230.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 216,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 248.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

