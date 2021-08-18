88mph Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $19.13 million and approximately $341,660.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.98 or 0.00111353 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00858667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00104398 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,049 coins and its circulating supply is 375,306 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.