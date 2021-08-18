$823.27 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report sales of $823.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $877.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.90 million. ResMed posted sales of $751.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.57. The company had a trading volume of 344,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,811. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $283.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.