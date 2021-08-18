$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to post sales of $8.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,963. The company has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.61. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 369.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

