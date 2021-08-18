7,997 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clearfield as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 186.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 7.5% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clearfield by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. Research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $274,143.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

