732 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $417.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $420.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.20.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

