71,873 Shares in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGTC stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.18. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTC. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

