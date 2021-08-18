$53.76 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post $53.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.07 million and the lowest is $52.40 million. Open Lending reported sales of $29.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $217.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $222.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.83 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $305.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,673. Open Lending has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 166.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after buying an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

