51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 353,808 shares.The stock last traded at $69.92 and had previously closed at $69.83.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 51job by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,570,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 51job by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,888,000 after buying an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 51job by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,624,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after buying an additional 1,300,208 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,821,000 after buying an additional 65,345 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

