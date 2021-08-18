5,000 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,090. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

