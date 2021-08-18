$5.11 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $5.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 10,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,681. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $274.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

