4,400 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 500.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. 18,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

