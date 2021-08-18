-$4.04 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report ($4.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.12) and the lowest is ($5.04). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($3.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($8.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.64. The stock had a trading volume of 114,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,908.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,540 shares of company stock worth $15,421,004 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

