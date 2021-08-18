$362.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report sales of $362.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.60 million and the lowest is $359.80 million. Ingevity reported sales of $331.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2,103.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 350,098 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7,213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 334,708 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $18,080,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

