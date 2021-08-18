3,592 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

