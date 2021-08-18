35,830 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 131,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,198. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,428,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

