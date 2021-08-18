$35.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $35.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.51 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $136.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $138.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $147.52 billion to $152.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Anthem stock opened at $380.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.