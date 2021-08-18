3,405 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $194.76 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

