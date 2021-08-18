$271.67 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $271.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $295.51 million. Zumiez posted sales of $250.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $792,455 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 128,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. 214,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,391. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

