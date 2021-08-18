25,862 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 144,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

