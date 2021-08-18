254,808 Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000.

Shares of OCAXU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

