2,534 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 84.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.