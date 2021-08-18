22,800 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000. Facebook comprises 2.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,435,719 shares of company stock worth $841,422,186. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.82. 89,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

